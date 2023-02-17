Photos From Nikki Bella's Wedding Released

Former WWE star Nikki Bella tied the knot with "Dancing With The Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev in August 2022, but fans were about to witness their extravagant Paris wedding unfold in a four-part special that recently aired on E! Network. Following the finale of "Nikki Bella Says I Do" that aired on February 16, E! News shared several exclusive photos from the big day, which included the happy couple dancing together, sharing a kiss with the Eiffel Tower in the background, and Nikki taking part in a toast with her twin Brie and their brother J.J.

The wedding episode showcased plenty of drama that Nikki and Artem faced on their big day. At the last minute, Nikki found that her multiple dresses were wrinkled and were in need of steaming. Then, their rings disappeared and Artem became stressed about whether the ceremony should even happen that day. To make matters worse, their two-year-old son Matteo was sick and was unable to walk the rings down the aisle. In the end, the ceremony went on and the happy couple officially tied the knot. Nikki said, "Everywhere I look, it's like a dream that's come true. I just feel like I'm this Parisian princess and I have my prince. It was perfect."

Nikki met her now-husband in 2017 while the two were partners on "Dancing With The Stars," but didn't start dating until January 2019, nearly a year after her engagement to John Cena ended. In January 2020, Nikki and Artem announced their engagement, and then they had their first son together in July.