Trey Miguel To Defend X-Division Title In Monster's Ball On Next Week's Impact

These days in wrestling, it's very rare to find something that's been done for the first time, unless it involves giant tanks of mimosa that Chris Jericho is falling into. But Impact Wrestling and their two-time X-Division Champion Trey Miguel have come up with something that's never been seen before, and they've done it by simply combining two ideas that have been seen many, many times.

Following the conclusion of last night's "Impact," the promotion announced on Twitter a huge main event for next week's episode, a Monster's Ball match between Miguel and Crazzy Steve, with the X-Division title on the line. And both competitors are very excited about it. "First Time Ever!!!" Miguel tweeted. "X-Division Monsters Ball Match! Impact Wrestling, Crazzy Steve is done for good." "Next week," Steve tweeted. "We make history."

In case Miguel and Steve's tweets didn't give it away, this will indeed be the first time in Impact history that the X-Division Championship has been defended in a Monster's Ball match. The match will for sure be up Steve's alley, as the wrestler, known for his hardcore tendencies, is a Monster's Ball veteran, having teamed twice with the inventor of the match and his former Decay stablemate, Abyss. As such, Miguel will be at a slight disadvantage, as he looks for his fourth successful title defense of his second reign. In addition to that historic bout, next week's "Impact" will also feature the Motor City Machine Guns vs. Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham, Deaner and Sami Callihan vs. Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemera, and a Beat the Clock challenge involving young up-and-comers Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer.