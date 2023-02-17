Booker T 'Wouldn't Be Shocked' If Roman Reigns Lost To Sami Zayn At Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn heads into his title match at Elimination Chamber a serious underdog — with very few giving him a realistic chance at dethroning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for one reason or another. But, if you ask WWE Hall of Famer Booker T about Zayn's odds, he'll tell you that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the former "Honorary Uce" walks out of his hometown of Montreal carrying a pair of title belts.

On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker called Zayn "the hottest thing we've got going right now in the WWE" and wondered if now was the time to reward that. "I'm always thinking about what we can get out of this. Roman's always going to be Roman, don't think that a loss is going to change that," Booker T explained. He then pondered, "Do you look at The Undertaker any differently now that The Streak is broken?"

Booker T further discussed the pro wrestling trope of having a babyface lose in front of their hometown fans in order to put more heat on the triumphant heel. But Booker T claimed that "we're in a different era" of WWE history and lobbied for WWE to move past the tactic — beloved by Vince McMahon over the years — due to Zayn's rapidly rising popularity.

"One thing about that guy Sami Zayn: how many times can you say — even though he hasn't been 'The Guy,' he hasn't been 'The Chosen One' — how many times have you seen a bad Sami Zayn match?" Booker T asked. "How many times have you seen a Sami Zayn match where you weren't going, 'Man, this is good. Man, this is pretty good'? He just kills it, and now he's in the position where he might bring it all the way home."