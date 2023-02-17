The Desire To Wrestle For NJPW Influenced Bryan Danielson's Decision To Join AEW

When Bryan Danielson left WWE in 2021, effectively becoming a free agent, the talk surrounding his free agency was that he wanted to explore other wrestling opportunities that he couldn't where he was. Danielson would resurface in AEW that September, debuting as the surprise conclusion of All Out. However, around that time, there were also rumblings that WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling were engaged in talks about some sort of partnership that could allow Danielson to scratch his itch to wrestle in Japan. Nothing ever came of it.

But, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, when Danielson expressed his desire to work for NJPW, it was now-CEO Nick Khan who reached out to NJPW officials to discuss a potential arrangement. However, the starting point for any deal was that WWE would become the exclusive source of wrestling talent in America for NJPW, thus ending any relationships NJPW may have had with AEW or Impact at the time — a point AEW owner Tony Khan would learn of. In fact, AEW's Khan recently spoke of those developments, claiming that NJPW told him they didn't trust WWE and, as a result, weren't moving forward with any deal.

Due to all the conversations taking place, Danielson stood by for months, patiently waiting for the NJPW situation to resolve itself, before determining his future. While NJPW's working relationship wasn't the sole reason for his signing with AEW, it was a key factor. He didn't want to make the leap to a new company and have it be that he still couldn't do the thing he really wanted — work with NJPW — if WWE secured an agreement. Had WWE and NJPW been able to broker a deal, Danielson's choice may have gone done a bit differently.

Interestingly enough, Danielson has still yet to make a trip to wrestle in Japan, and an injury last year prevented him from participating in Forbidden Door. However, with NJPW shows now back to full capacity with fans — something "The American Dragon" has been again waiting for — that could change in the foreseeable future.