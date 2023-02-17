Matt Cardona Says Any WWE Decision Would Have Nothing To Do With Who's In Charge

Matt Cardona has definitely made a name for himself outside WWE, after being released by the company in 2020. Since that time, Cardona has put in work for the likes of GCW, Impact Wrestling, and NWA, to name a few promotions. His stock soared when he referred to himself as the "Deathmatch King," garnering a ton of heat when he defeated Nick Gage for the GCW Championship in 2021. Now that Cardona has gained steam, many are wondering if a WWE return is inevitable. Some believe it's a foregone conclusion now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE creative.

During an appearance on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Cardona revealed whether the person at the helm of storylines will play a role in his desire to have another run in WWE. "It actually doesn't matter to me who's in charge," Cardona said. "I had a decent relationship with Vince, decent relationship with Triple H. So, it really doesn't matter who's in charge."

Cardona said that ultimately, he's looking to showcase his evolution if he were to be brought back to WWE. It can't be a situation where he's in the same spot he had been in with the promotion for years. "I don't wanna just go back to be another guy on the roster," Cardona said. "I did that, you know what I'm saying? Also, if I had to give up the 'Major Wrestling Figure Podcast' I wouldn't go back for that either. I wouldn't trade that." Meanwhile, Cardona's wife Chelsea Green has already rejoined WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.