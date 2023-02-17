Chris Jericho Helps AEW Talent Blade The Same Way He Learned In Japan
Blading. For some in wrestling, it's something to avoid, though for Jon Moxley it's a typical Wednesday night. It's also something a younger Lance Storm and Chris Jericho had never done prior to going on tour for Atsushi Onita's Frontier Martial Arts-Wrestling promotion back in 1991. On a recent episode of "Talk is Jericho" where the former tag team partners reminisced about the tour, Storm revealed they learned they would be blading just before their first match in the country, which would see them team with Mark Starr against Onita, Katsuji Ueda, and Sambo Asako.
"The only instructions we were given were, 'Atsushi Onita up on Mark [Starr]' with his Thunder Fire Powerbomb,' and we were to get color," Storm said. "We were to get busted open and bleed in this match. And neither one of us had ever done that. And that was it. Just go have a main event.
The Way Of The Blood
"I think Mike [Horace Boulder] might've been one of the others, but the Americans had blades because FMW was a big blood promotion. We didn't have stuff for that. So they made us blades, showed us what we were doing, gave us some advice, and we prepared to head out."
Jericho admitted that what Boulder did for him and Storm is something he continues to practice to this day.
"I still make blades to this day exactly the way that Boulder showed me," Jericho said. "I make them for everyone in AEW because no one's ever done it before."
Of course, there was just one problem when Jericho went to blade.
"I lost my blade," Jericho said. "I was so scared, I didn't know what to do. I don't remember if someone bladed me or if I used somebody else's blade, or I just didn't blade at all."
"You didn't get color," Storm confirmed.
