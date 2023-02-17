Chris Jericho Helps AEW Talent Blade The Same Way He Learned In Japan

"I think Mike [Horace Boulder] might've been one of the others, but the Americans had blades because FMW was a big blood promotion. We didn't have stuff for that. So they made us blades, showed us what we were doing, gave us some advice, and we prepared to head out."

Jericho admitted that what Boulder did for him and Storm is something he continues to practice to this day.

"I still make blades to this day exactly the way that Boulder showed me," Jericho said. "I make them for everyone in AEW because no one's ever done it before."

Of course, there was just one problem when Jericho went to blade.

"I lost my blade," Jericho said. "I was so scared, I didn't know what to do. I don't remember if someone bladed me or if I used somebody else's blade, or I just didn't blade at all."

"You didn't get color," Storm confirmed.

