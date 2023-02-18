Wheeler Yuta Makes It Personal As He Pursues More Singles Gold Against Orange Cassidy

Best Friends no more! Following a falling out a number of months ago between Wheeler Yuta and the faction consisting of Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander, Yuta jumped ship to join Blackpool Combat Club. For the most part, each group has been preoccupied with other matters since the split, such as the Jericho Appreciation Society and the AEW World Trios Championships.

However, on Friday night's episode of "AEW Rampage," the Ring of Honor Pure Champion finally circled back to address his old pal and trainer, Cassidy. Hoping to end Cassidy's AEW All-Atlantic Championship reign and 18-match winning streak, Yuta interrupted Mark Henry's interview with "Freshly Squeezed" to issue a challenge for his title. He proclaimed that his BCC compatriots are "three of the baddest dudes on the planet" and they could teach him more than Cassidy and Taylor "ever could." He also took a jab at their new friend, the very nice and very evil Danhausen.

Though typically cool, calm, and collected, Cassidy wasn't going to take the personal attack sitting down with his hands in his pockets. He said, "I wasn't there to teach. I was there to be your best friend." Then, the laid-back, denim-clad competitor even took off his sunglasses so he could look Yuta in the eyes as he held up his belt. "If you want this, come take it."

AEW President Tony Khan made the match official via Twitter after the confrontation. The match will take place on this Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" on TBS at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Will this champion versus champion grudge match squash the beef between the former allies?