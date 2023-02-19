WWE Shares Brutal Photos Of Sami Zayn's Back Following Match With Roman Reigns

Following tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion despite the best of efforts from the hometown hero Sami Zayn. Montreal's own put up a valiant fight, striving to become a world champion for the first time in his career. Zayn came close to winning the title, ultimately failing to hit a necessary Spear on Roman Reigns and taking out his own reluctant ally Jey Uso. Near the end of his epic clash with Reigns, Zayn was sporting a massive scratch down the front of his body, showing off the beating he was willing to take for his hometown fans.

Not only did Zayn suffer a wound to the front side of his body, but WWE's Official Twitter account revealed that the former Intercontinental Champion also suffered several battle scars to his back. The post showed an official close-up of Zayn's back, along with a view of the front of his body immediately after his loss to Reigns.

Despite the disheartening loss, the Montreal crowd was buoyed by the reunion of Zayn's longtime friend and rival Kevin Owens, returning for the first time since his own vicious beating at the hands of The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble. Mirroring the brutal beatdown that The Bloodline gave Owens in San Antonio, Owens' triumphant return came to help Zayn fend off Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman, landing a stunner on all three and delivering a pop-up powerbomb to Jimmy, sending the tag champion through the announce table.