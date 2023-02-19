Mercedes Mone Received Texts From Triple H And William Regal Before Wrestle Kingdom 17

Mercedes Mone is the new IWGP Women's Champion after beating KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley on Saturday. The big victory marked her first match since May when she and Naomi walked out of WWE while holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Mone made her first NJPW appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January to set up the historic title match that served as the co-main event in San Jose.

Ahead of Battle in the Valley, Mone shared a 23-minute documentary on YouTube that followed her in the hours leading up to her Wrestle Kingdom appearance. While discussing all the emotions she was feeling, Mone recalled receiving text messages from two WWE higher ups wishing her well before her debut. "Also at midnight, I got a very nice text from Triple H. And still it's crazy that I got an amazing text from William Regal this morning," Mone said while crying. "I can't believe how many people support me in this. I'm so f******* happy."

Mone also had support from several friends as Naomi, Bayley, and Kalisto all flew out to Tokyo to witness her arrival in person. While Naomi's status with WWE remains unknown, Bayley made the trip right after appearing on "WWE Raw." It's also worth noting that Naomi, Bayley, and Tamina Snuka were spotted in the crowd together at Battle in the Valley to cheer on their friend.

The self-proclaimed "CEO" is now the second IWGP Women's Champion. The title was introduced last summer in a tournament that culminated in KAIRI defeating Mayu Iwatani in the main event of NJPW x Stardom: Historic X-Over in November. Mone's next match has yet to be announced.