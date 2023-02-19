Dolph Ziggler And Mustafa Ali Confirmed For 2/20 WWE Raw

Tensions between Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler have simmered for over two months, and now, they will have a chance to resolve their issues inside the ring. As announced by WWE, Ali and Ziggler will meet one-on-one for the first time in nearly four years, as they battle each other on tomorrow's edition of "Raw" in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Problems between the two first emerged in early December, as Ali was granted an opportunity to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Ali's hopes of capturing the title soon came crashing down, though, as Ziggler ambushed Theory, resulting in a disqualification decision, and Ali left empty-handed. A month later, "The Showoff" was given a chance to rectify his actions, as WWE official Adam Pearce offered Ziggler and Ali a coveted spot in a tag team turmoil match, where the winners earned a future shot at the "Raw" Tag Team Championship against the reigning titleholders, The Usos.

Much to the dismay of Ali, Ziggler passed on the opportunity to seek his revenge on Solo Sikoa instead, who — alongside the Bloodline —attacked Ziggler, and various members of the "Raw" locker room weeks prior. Sikoa went on to pummel Ziggler, delivering a signature Samoan Spike to gain the pinfall victory. Despite his loss, Ziggler was granted admission into a six-way number one contender's match for the United States Championship on the January 16 edition of "Raw."

As Ziggler prepared for his main event bout, Ali approached him backstage, unveiling hints of jealousy, as he sarcastically congratulated Ziggler. After the two traded snide remarks, Ali hit the former World Champion from behind. On Monday, Ali and Ziggler finally settle the score.