Kenny Omega Comments On Fans Absuing Riho And AEW Joshi Wrestlers On Social Media

The inclusion of joshi wrestlers on AEW television has been a staple part of the company since its first events in 2019. From Riho being the first ever AEW Women's World Champion to Hikaru Shida being the longest reigning AEW Women's World Champion, joshi wrestling has long been a unique highlight of AEW's tumultuous women's division. However, many joshi wrestlers that AEW has showcased have experienced unnecessary hate and racism over the years, something that AEW EVP Kenny Omega has consistently taken a stand against as a figurehead of the company.

In a recent interview with Swerve Strickland on the Swerve City Podcast, Omega went into detail on his frustrations regarding the treatment of joshi wrestlers in AEW. "You're gonna see it everywhere, to some degree, you're gonna find trolls," Omega explained, "but you'll never see it to the degree that you see it in wrestling in America."

Omega then elaborated on the many cultural adjustments that joshi wrestlers must go through to compete in the United States before praising their persistent work ethic regardless of these struggles. "From year one onwards they were so reliable, never had a bad performance, and really showed a level of professionalism and a level of dedication to their craft from a technical standpoint." Omega complimented.