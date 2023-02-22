Santino Marella And 'Quality People' Make Impact Wrestling Enjoyable For Dirty Dango

As Dirty Dango adjusts to new surroundings in Impact Wrestling, he's been fortunate enough to work with a few familiar faces. The former WWE "NXT" Tag Team Champion recently signed with Impact after making his debut at the company's Bound For Glory pay-per-view last October. During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, he discussed his transition into the new environment.

"I think obviously when you start somewhere new, you're kind of you're bringing the equity and the name [of] whatever you did in the past. Some people remember me for one character that I played in the past, so you kind of slowly segue that into a new company," he said.

In recent weeks, Dango has appeared alongside the new Director of Authority, Santino Marella, whom he deems as an "old friend" of his. "I can't praise him enough for his ability, his backstage promo ability, his comedy wrestling ability, and just an all-around good human being," Dango said of Marella. In addition to Marella, Dango admitted that the overall "quality people there" makes the experience especially enjoyable for him.

"There's a lot of really good people that work there, and Santino being one of them and me being able to work with him again has really meant a lot to me," Dango said. Since his resurgence in January, Dirty Dango has seemingly aligned himself with Marella, acting as a consultant of sorts to help book matches. One of Marella's recent responsibilities included putting together four qualifying matches to determine the participants who will vie to become the number one contender for the Impact World Championship at No Surrender. Amongst one of the first qualifying bouts was Dirty Dango, who battled old friend, Brian Myers, on the February 9 edition of "Impact."

