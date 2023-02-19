Backstage News On Paul Ellering And Authors Of Pain Returning To WWE

There is an update on former WWE Tag Team Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar)) and their former manager WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. In a new report from Fightful Select, those they've spoken with say that the duo "have an incredible amount of loyalty to Ellering" and Ellering will be "heading up negotiating their deal with WWE."

As reported at the end of January, WWE had internal discussions about bringing back AOP and their original manager Ellering. Ellering had first been their manager while in "NXT" in 2016, but Drake Maverick became their manager when they went to the main roster in April 2018. AOP was with WWE until 2020. During their WWE run, they held the "WWE NXT" Tag Team titles, and the "Raw" Tag Team titles, and won the "NXT" Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

One of AOP's last WWE matches was on March 2020, where they teamed up with Seth Rollins and current AEW star Buddy Matthews to defeat The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders. They haven't wrestled since their WWE release.

It's worth noting that two years after Akam and Rezar were released, they announced a new wrestling promotion called Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES). WES was originally going to have its first show on July 7, 2022, in Nottingham, England, but it never happened and the promotion eventually ended due to the failed debut. WES also ended due to payment issues and the event advertising talent that weren't actually going to be there. Stay tuned to the latest updates on AOP and Paul Ellering.