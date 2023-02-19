Reports Of Triple H Being Disappointed With Rehired WWE Superstars Are Reportedly False

It appears that the reports about Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque being underwhelmed by several returning talent are reportedly false. According to Fightful Select, a source stated that it wasn't a "thing they would except Levesque to say out loud, even if he did believe it."

A member of the creative team revealed to Fightful that nobody that WWE brought back was expected to immediately "ascend to the top." Levesque brought back the talent because he found it important to add more depth to the "Raw" and "SmackDown" brands.

Several of the talent that has been re-signed were reportedly told when they were brought in that "depth" was a big point in bringing them back. The "depth issue" was immediately brought up to creative when Triple H took over his current role.

Since "The Game" took over, he had brought over a dozen of talent back including Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Dakota Kai, Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Tegan Nox, Braun Strowman, and B-Fab. One source used returning stars Reed and Gargano as examples of "showing their value when given an opportunity."

As noted, during Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber post-show presser, Triple H called his current job at WWE "the greatest gig in the world." He also noted, at the post-show presser, that he stays out of the whole situation regarding the future sale of the WWE and doesn't care as long as the talent is allowed to put their passion on display and keep doing what they are doing.