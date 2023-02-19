Triple H On WWE Sale: 'I Stay Out Of It'

During the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show presser, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed his feelings about the future sale of WWE. "The Game" revealed that he stays out of the whole situation and also stated that's not a cop-out answer to give.

"As long as we get to do this, as long as we get to create the way we get to create it, as long as we get to go out there and put our passion on display, as long as our talent is allowed to put their passion on display and do what we do, I'm good. It is what it is," said Levesque.

Levesque also called his job at WWE "the greatest gig in the world."

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon is apparently seeking $9 billion for WWE and the company has already received offers. A few weeks ago, WWE CEO Nick Khan told CNBC that the sale of WWE could happen as quickly as three months. Earlier this year, there were rumors that the company had been sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which didn't turn out to be true.

At Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Sami Zayn in the main event. Asuka, meanwhile, won the women's Elimination Chamber match and will now go on to WrestleMania 39 to face "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Austin Theory won the men's Elimination Chamber and retained his WWE United States Championship, thanks to a little help from Logan Paul. Full results of the WWE premium live event are available here.