Matt Menard Calls Mike Tyson 'A Mark' After Stating Preference For WWE Over AEW

AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard had a few choice words for boxing legend Mike Tyson. Menard was "upset" over Tyson's comments about him preferring WWE over AEW. He made the comments on his "Hotboxin" YouTube channel, where WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was his special guest. (h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription).

"Tony Khan and those guys. These guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. But I don't care if they got more money. If Vince puts me on the show, I'd rather go there even though they (AEW) pay more money," said Tyson.

After an article about Tyson's comments was shared via Twitter, Menard replied to the tweet with, "What a mark."

The last time Tyson was at an AEW event was in November 2022, when he was on commentary for the November 4 episode of "Rampage." It was his fifth AEW appearance. Tyson's first "AEW" appearance was at the Double or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view, where he was ringside for the inaugural "AEW" TNT Title match between former AEW EVP and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer.

Iron Mike's most famous WWE appearance was in 1998 at WrestleMania XIV, when he was the "special enforcer" for the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels match. Tyson was also the guest host for an episode of "Raw" in 2010, and in 2012, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Menard last wrestled on the February 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite" where he lost to Ricky Starks. He's been with AEW since the August 4, 2021 episode of "Dynamite."