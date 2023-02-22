NJPW Strong's Fred Rosser Wants To Be Involved In Crossovers With AEW And WWE

Fred Rosser has established himself as a regular for NJPW Strong, and while he lost his Strong Openweight Championship to KENTA at NJPW Battle Of The Valley this past weekend, he remains a key part of the roster. However, with the "Forbidden Door" being wide open in the wrestling world now, he admitted to "SEScoops" that he is open to working outside the company.

Rosser said he has to "hope and pray every day that I can get opportunities to maybe go back to WWE, or work with AEW or Impact," but it remains to be seen if those chances open up for him. He does have a lengthy history with WWE, having worked for the company from 2005 to 2017, but NJPW tends to have stronger links with AEW and Impact Wrestling, which are promotions he has never worked for.

Despite the fact he is happy to work elsewhere if the opportunity arises, Rosser also believes it's important to stick to what he knows, as he finds that comparing himself to what else is going on tends to kill his creativity and joy. This is why he is just concentrating on himself which has led to him thriving under the NJPW Strong banner, showcasing a completely different version of himself from the one fans watched in WWE.

"I've just got to put my head down and stay in my lane with New Japan," he said. "My plate is pretty full, I do more than just wrestle, I am a public speaker. I go all over the country and talk about my Block the Hate movement so I am pretty busy, so it's important for me to stay in my line."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SEScoops" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.