Kurt Angle Provides Latest Update On His Health, Needs Surgery Again

Physical health has always been a thorn in Kurt Angle's side. Now 54-years-old, the Olympic gold medalist underwent double knee replacement surgery, noting seven months later that he was "almost fully recovered." Even still, neck and back issues have plagued the WWE Hall of Famer for decades, which brings us to the present. On "The Kurt Angle Show," he discussed yet another upcoming surgery — this time stemming from issues that he's been experiencing since all the way back in 2003.

"It was a pretty damn good match," Angle said of his handicap match at No Way Out. Team Angle, consisting also of Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin, lost to Brock Lesnar and Chris Benoit that night. However, the match is a bit fuzzy for the former WWE Champion. "I'm not gonna lie to you, I don't remember a lot," he continued, "because I was so concerned about my neck. My arm went numb, and I couldn't raise my arm much." The next day at the gym, he was unable to curl even five pounds with his left arm, but he didn't tell anybody about it until after arriving in South Africa for his scheduled match. As it happens, numbness has been a recurring issue.

"Both my hands are numb now," Angle said. "I need surgery again; my neck is so jacked up, it's pathetic." But first, he'll be undergoing back surgery. "March 21 I'm having that. They're not going to do any fusion, they're going to clean it out. They're going to clean all the arthritis out because I have a nerve going down my leg and it's bothering me, and there's pain in my lower back. He said I should be good to go after that."

