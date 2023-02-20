Johnny Gargano Ties His 'Bluey' Elimination Chamber Gear To His Son's First Birthday

The Elimination Chamber might be one of WWE's most violent and dangerous matches, but Johnny Gargano brought a little fun to the match this past Saturday when he wore ring gear inspired by the children's animation series "Bluey." The ring gear proved to be a hit with fans who were impressed by the efforts he put into it, and he revealed that the inspiration behind that decision was the fact it was his son's birthday on Saturday.

"This episode of @OfficialBlueyTV is called Elimination Chamber! I couldn't be there for all of his first birthday Friday.. so I wanted to rep my little dude this weekend in Montreal in the big match," Gargano tweeted. "Quill-Featherwand! "Superkick leg HEAVY!" @MainEventGear @TheRealDavenpoe"

Gargano competed in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match, and that meant he, unfortunately, had to miss out on being with his son. Because of that, Gargano opted to celebrate his birthday before he left for Montreal, Canada, and he expressed how much fatherhood meant to him on a social media post. "Everyone told me how much Fatherhood would change my life but even I couldn't imagine how much I'd love this little dude," he tweeted.

The birthday celebrations also happened to be "Bluey" themed, with cakes and presents dedicated to the show, hence why Gargano chose that for his gear. The former "WWE NXT" Champion is well-known for putting effort into his ring gear, often cosplaying various Marvel characters with what he wears for big matches, but this past Saturday showed he is willing to branch out to different themes as well. Gargano ultimately came up short in the men's Elimination Chamber match which was won by Austin Theory, as he was eliminated by Damian Priest.