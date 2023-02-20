Charlotte Flair Doesn't Want 'Less Opportunities' For Women's Roster, Against Title Unification

The most decorated women's champion in professional wrestling history wants to share the wealth with the rest of her WWE peers. In a new interview, Charlotte Flair opened up about wanting to take on Bianca Belair in the future — just not for her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship. Speaking with The Daytona Beach News-Journal, the 14-time world champion said she's against the idea of unifying the "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championships because doing so would eliminate opportunities for the rest of the roster.

"I don't recommend a unification program because I feel that would mean less opportunities for the women," Flair said. "It was cool for one of the girls to have both titles at one time, but it takes a lot of spots away." Flair won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in December upon her surprise return and victory over Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile on "Raw," Belair has been the Women's Champion since defeating Becky Lynch for the title on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 last year.

WWE has had two women's world championships since 2016. Flair won the newly re-established WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32, and that title became exclusive to "Raw" upon the return of the brand extension. WWE then established a women's world championship that would become exclusive to "SmackDown," which was first won by Lynch at that September's Backlash. Flair has held both world titles more than any other woman in WWE history, with seven reigns as "SmackDown" Women's Champion and six as "Raw" Women's Champion. Flair is set to defend the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.