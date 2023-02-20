Mercedes Mone Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her First Time Meeting Kenny Omega

Mercedes Mone's brief time in free agency has already made some standout moments for the new IWGP Women's Champion. From her Tokyo Dome debut to winning the aforementioned title in her first match in nine months, everything Mone does seems to be history.

The former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion posted a video of her meeting IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega backstage at Wrestle Kingdom 17. That night saw Mone's surprise debut, making her presence known by attacking and challenging then IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI, as well as Kenny Omega's first match in NJPW since 2019. Omega left NJPW to help found AEW alongside Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, and after three years away, returned to the Japanese company to face Will Ospreay in a dream match between foreign NJPW stars.

In the video, Omega is quick to compliment Mone's new hairstyle, and says he'd planned on being the first one to the arena. Mone admits she had to get to the arena early as well because she was "nervous," much to Omega's disbelief. "This is a dream for me," Mone explained, flustered. Omega remembers a previous conversation that the two stars shared about Mone wanting to wrestle in Japan, "and now we're here together and this is where my heart's at too." Omega departs to prepare for his match, leaving Mone alone with the camera operator, as she peels a banana in awe over the first time meeting. "What a legend," she professes. "Kenny Omega ... wow."