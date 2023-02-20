Ariel Helwani Says He's 'Not A Wrestling Journalist,' Explains WWE Involvement

To clarify, Khan's original tweet called into question Helwani's validity as a wrestling journalist, something that the BT Sports employee says he's not trying to be, despite people comparing him to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

"Why do you guys keep comparing me to this guy?" Helwani said. "Because I may be that guy in MMA? I've never been that guy in this sport.

"Just to be clear, that's it for me. I'm not a new employee. That's it, I'm done. I left, and I said thank you, that's it. I have zero regrets and I loved every second of it."

Despite saying that he's done in wrestling, Helwani left the door open in the future, even suggesting he could play a similar role with AEW if Khan allowed it.

"If they come back and we talk about something else, would I be open to it if it makes sense? I don't think necessarily me being a character is the right move, I don't know. I would consider anything but I just want to let you all know, I am done. Tony [Khan], I am done. If you want to talk about me helping out the product, I'll show up on 'Dynamite' for the right price Tony. I'll shoot over there too if you want, no problem."

