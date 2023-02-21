El Hijo Del Vikingo Vs. Alex Zayne Confirmed For Upcoming GCW Show

El Hijo Del Vikingo is having quite a run following his US debut late last year. Over the past several months, Vikingo has faced the likes of Bandido, Joey Janela, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian, among others. Ahead of GCW's upcoming Holy Smokes show on March 4, the company has announced Vikingo's next opponent — Alex Zayne.

Zayne is a veteran of numerous promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and WWE, where he performed in "NXT" under the name Ari Sterling before his 2021 release. The 36-year old wrestler is a talented high-flyer, and has spent much of his time in recent months in NJPW's tag team division paired up with El Lindaman. He will now make his grand return to GCW to take on Vikingo in a singles match in less than two weeks.

Prior to the last few months, Vikingo was known primarily as a AAA star down in Mexico. He is currently the AAA Mega Champion, and has defended the title against luchadors such as Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, and the aforementioned Bandido. He also currently holds the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship, which he won last month by defeating Flamita and Rey Horus.

GCW Holy Smokes is set to take place at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and in addition to Vikingo vs. Zayne will include Janela taking on Japanese women's wrestler Veny, Blake Christian vs. AKIRA, and feature Maki Itoh in action. The company will have a big month ahead of it, as GCW will once again be putting on its annual Collective series of shows in the days leading up to WrestleMania 39, which takes place in the Los Angeles, California area this year.