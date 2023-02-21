Jon Moxley Could Be About To Make History On AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is eyeing history on "Dynamite" this week. Moxley enters Wednesday night's match against Dark Order's Evil Uno with 99 wins in his AEW career and could be the first wrestler to reach the 100-win mark with the company.

"Jon Moxley's got 99 wins, but Evil Uno ain't one," Uno tweeted Sunday.

There may be a discrepancy in how AEW is quantifying Moxley's 100-win benchmark, however. According to Cagematch, Moxley has wrestled 118 matches for AEW and has a record of 103-14-1. Some of Moxley's victories have come on "AEW "Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," while a few others took place at Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager shows. AEW's website lists Moxley's record as 99-14-1.

Regardless of his exact number of victories, Moxley is already one of the most important figures in AEW's young history. The former WWE Champion has held the AEW World Championship a record three times in addition to having held the interim AEW World Title once.

Moreover, Moxley was repeatedly called on by AEW owner Tony Khan throughout 2022 to hold down the fort when real life drama derailed the promotion's booking plans. When then-AEW World Champion CM Punk became injured, Moxley won the interim championship tournament over the summer to keep the title warm until the champion's return. Roughly two months later, Moxley became AEW World Champion again when Punk was suspended after he reportedly got into a backstage brawl with members of The Elite.