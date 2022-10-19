Jon Moxley On What He Hopes To Accomplish In AEW Over Next Five Years

Since leaving WWE in 2019, Jon Moxley has had quite the run in AEW, as he recently made history by becoming the first-ever three time AEW World Champion in the history of the company. Through his three and a half years with AEW, Moxley has defeated legendary opponents such as Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and the late Mr. Brodie Lee, defeating all those men on pay per view. Moxley, who recently signed a five-year extension with AEW, discussed what he hopes to accomplish in the company over the coming years.

"It's definitely really cool to be on the ground floor of [AEW]," Moxley said appearing on "Cinci 360." "I bet on myself to a good degree, is a good way to put it, when I left WWE. But, the last, last three years have been the best three years of my career, for sure. But like, a lot of the mindset was like, I don't know if selfish is the right word, but self-interested. Like, where am I going to have the best matches ... Now, looking forward to the next five years, I think a lot of that has shifted to, 'Okay, how can I give back to wrestling. How can I perpetuate wrestling going forward?'"

Moxley's new contract includes him coaching and mentoring some of the young talent AEW has and/or will be bringing in over the next several years, with him still wrestling on TV. As the current AEW World Champion, Moxley defended his title last night on "AEW Dynamite" against "Hangman" Adam Page, although the match ended inconclusively due to Page suffering a concussion.

