Joe Hendry Says Visa Issues Led To Him And Impact Wrestling 'Parting Ways'

Joe Hendry is currently signed to Impact Wrestling in what is his second tenure with the company. In 2018, Hendry wrestled a total of seven matches for the promotion and would not been seen again in Impact until the latter half of 2022, making his in-ring return at Bound For Glory 2022. During his first run with the company, he most notably had a feud with Eli Drake — now known as LA Knight in WWE — and formed an alliance with Grado.

While with "Impact Outside The Ropes," Impact Digital Media Champion Hendry revealed why he stopped working with Impact in 2018. "I did not have a visa at that time and we were doing shows in Canada and Mexico, so I could only be present on Canadian shows and Mexican shows," Hendry said. "Impact moved back into the United States for the production and so, we had to, you know, harmoniously part ways there. I did feel like there was unfinished business. It was a shame because I did very much enjoy my time. Me and Grado had a lot fun. I learned a lot, but I think that I was truly ready for the opportunity presented to me this time."

Hendry's biggest victory in his first run was against Drake at the Impact Wrestling Vs. The UK event in September 2018. Fast forward a few years later and Hendry has move won multiple major contests — including a victory over Brian Myers for the Impact Digital Media Championship. He is currently a few days away from breaking Matt Cardona's record as the longest-reigning Impact Digital Media Champion in the title's five-reign history. Hendry is currently engulfed in a feud with Moose, and the two men will meet at Impact No Surrender in a Dot Combat Match.

