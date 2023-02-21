Chelsea Green Reacts To WWE Storyline In Which She Was Sent To The Wrong Ottawa

Chelsea Green will certainly be speaking to the manager about the recent travel mix-up that sent her to Ottawa, Illinois, instead of the Canadian capital city on Monday night.

"With absolutely NO help from WWE management, I found my way out of Ottawa, IL and into a city that's more my style!" the WWE star tweeted. "Jokes on you, Adam Pearce ... but neither of us will be laughing when I pay you a visit about this."

Green was absent from "WWE Raw" on Monday following back-to-back losses on WWE television in recent weeks and a string of backstage appearances. Legitimate travel issues kept her out of Ottawa — where "Raw" was held this week — with a variation of that now being used to fuel the latest in her Karen-style complaints to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. In addition to problems with her hospitality rider and green room accommodations, she now has another gripe to add to the list.

Green previously spent three years with the company starting in 2018. Her star appeared to be on the rise in the "NXT" women's division but, during her first TV match with the developmental brand, she broke her wrist in 2019. After recovering from surgery and spending more time as part of "NXT," she was called up to "WWE SmackDown" the following year. She once again broke her wrist in her debut match and was released several months later.

Prior to her recent return, Green managed to rebuild her brand in Impact Wrestling, winning the Impact Knockouts World Championship once, in addition to being World Tag Team Champions with Deonna Purrazzo.