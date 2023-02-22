Tony Khan Pays Tribute To 'Greatest Wrestling Booker Of All-Time' Jerry Jarrett

Jerry Jarrett passed away last week, and AEW President Tony Khan has paid tribute to the legendary booker. Khan posted an image on Twitter of himself holding up an in-memoriam picture honoring Jarrett.

"Today we paid tribute to the life and legacy of Jerry Jarrett, the legendary promoter and wrestler + the greatest wrestling booker of all-time," Khan wrote. "I never got the chance to know Jerry, but he was a hero to me and to countless people, and he has an amazing family. Rest In Peace Jerry."

Jarrett, the founder of the Memphis-based Continental Wrestling Association, died at the age of 80. Popular podcast host Conrad Thompson had mentioned that Jarrett was battling esophageal cancer.

While many wrestling fans remember Jarrett for his time in CWA, others may recall him from his time with TNA Wrestling. Jarrett co-founded the promotion along with his son, Jeff Jarrett. Jerry Jarrett left TNA in 2005 due to the company's direction, and he had a falling out with his son that was resolved later.

Jeff currently works for Khan at AEW and serves as the company's Director of Business Development. The WWE Hall of Famer is also an on-air talent as part of a faction with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, and the veteran star was in action just one night after his father passed away.

He teamed with Lethal, Dutt, and Singh to take on Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Before Jarrett had his match, Khan appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and said Jeff wanted to perform and "push forward."