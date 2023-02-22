Raquel Rodriguez 'Ready To Go' Against WWE Raw Women's Champ Bianca Belair

Though she won't be going on to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, Raquel Rodriguez still craves a singles match with "The EST." Ahead of her match at Elimination Chamber last weekend, Rodriguez spoke with "Love Wrestling" about the possibility of squaring off with the reigning "WWE Raw" Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

Despite signing with WWE in the same year, Belair and Rodriguez's only encounters came in the form of multi-woman matches, such as battle royals and tag team matches. Rodriguez is eager for them to meet one-on-one though.

"That would be one of my dream matches," Rodriguez said. "I've yet to have a moment where I've been able to step into a ring with Bianca across from me as my sole opponent. So, this would definitely be a first for both of us, and who wouldn't love a powerhouse verse powerhouse match?"

Rodriguez noted that she's "hungry" for more knowledge as well, and viewed a match with Belair as a valuable learning experience. "I know I'm one of the newer girls on the block here, but trust me, I'm ready to go and I'm ready for whatever they're willing to throw at me," she said.

At Elimination Chamber, Rodriguez battled five other women to earn a title shot against Belair. The former "NXT" Women's Champion lasted until the final three competitors, before suffering elimination at the hands of Carmella and Asuka, as the two briefly aligned to take out Rodriguez. Ultimately, it was Asuka who emerged victorious, marking her route to WrestleMania 39, and will soon challenge Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship.