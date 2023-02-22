AEW Dynamite Preview (2/22): Tony Khan Announcement, Jon Moxley Vs. Evil Uno, Saraya Vs. Skye Blue, More

Tony Khan has an important announcement to make on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Phoenix, Arizona. The AEW CEO recently spoke with the Phoenix New Times and expressed that his message will involve an "exciting development" for the promotion. Meanwhile, Khan isn't the only one with something to say this evening, as we will also hear from the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, Bryan Danielson. Plus, following his surprise attack on Jack Perry last week, Christian Cage will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone to discuss his actions.

Tonight's in-ring action will see a tag team battle royale take place, with the winners earning a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship fatal four-way match at AEW Revolution. 10 teams are set to participate, including Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Darius and Dante Martin of Top Flight, and the Lucha Brothers' Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix. Additionally, Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. The reigning Ring of Honor Pure Champion challenged "Freshly Squeezed" to the match on Friday night's "AEW Rampage."

Elsewhere, Saraya will perform in singles action for the first time on "Dynamite" against Skye Blue. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also step into the ring this evening to take on Evil Uno; if the BCC member is victorious, he will become the first AEW wrestler to reach the 100-win mark in the promotion. Lastly, The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are penciled in to face Big Bill and Lee Moriarty in a tag team bout.