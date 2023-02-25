Mike Bailey Says Canadians Are Benefitting From The Current 'Golden Era Of Wrestling'

Impact Wrestling star "Speedball" Mike Bailey is set to have a banner year — he continues to be one of the most talked-about wrestlers outside of WWE or AEW as he prepares to face Kota Ibushi at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport next month. During a recent interview with "Sportskeeda," Bailey shared his belief that we're currently experiencing a period in wrestling that will be remembered fondly by fans and performers in the future.

"Professional wrestling in 2023 is the best that it's ever been," Bailey said. "There's all this discussion of, 'What was the golden era of professional wrestling?' And I am a firm believer that it is right now for so many reasons." Bailey cited inclusivity — the fact that anyone can become a wrestler today — as well as the ability for today's wrestlers to watch any match they want online as reasons why the quality of wrestling has skyrocketed.

"When I talk about wrestling being the best it's ever been, I think Canada is on the winning end of that right now," Bailey continued. As a Canadian himself, Bailey said it's become easier than ever to get recognized as a Canadian by posting matches and clips online. The Impact star referenced the dominance of Kenny Omega, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, and stated that Zayn and Owens in particular helped blaze a trail for other Canadian stars to break out.

In addition to his match against Ibushi, Bailey is set to face off against Will Ospreay at the upcoming Impact/New Japan Pro-Wrestling joint show, Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive. That event is set to take place on March 30 — the very same day as Bailey's match against Ibushi.

