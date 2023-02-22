NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus Send Livid Message To Pretty Deadly

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, collectively known as Gallus, are off to a dominant start as "NXT" Tag Team Champions. The duo picked up their first reign with the titles by winning a four-way match at NXT Vengeance Day earlier this month. Then, during the February 21 episode of "WWE NXT," Gallus defeated Chase U's Duke Hudson and Andre Chase in a standard tag match. Afterward, though, Pretty Deadly attacked the champions and held up the gold to signify their feud is far from over.

Post-show, McKenzie Mitchell spoke to Gallus about the assault. "Pretty Deadly, that's taken the preese," Coffey said. "You two, you've just marked your card. We're gonna remind you whose kingdom you live in." The duo then walked off set while kicking things around to emphasize their anger.

Gallus and Pretty Deadly have a history that dates back to 2019 when Pretty Deadly came up short in their third "NXT UK" match. In February 2021, Pretty Deadly managed to beat Gallus for the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship. They later lost the titles to Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen before a four-way unification match took place at NXT Worlds Collide last September. It was at that event where Pretty Deadly became the unified "NXT" Tag Team Champions for the first time. Meanwhile, Gallus experienced a two-year championship drought until recently.

It remains to be seen when Gallus and Pretty Deadly will hash it out in the ring again. "NXT Roadblock" is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, before the brand presents NXT Stand and Deliver on April 1 during WrestleMania weekend in Hollywood.