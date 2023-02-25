Dax Harwood Advises NJPW To Let Mercedes Mone Carry Their Women's Division

Mercedes Mone's in-ring debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling ended in triumph when she defeated KAIRI to win the IWGP Women's Championship at Saturday night's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view. FTR's Dax Harwood believes that the Japanese promotion should now capitalize on the success of that championship bout.

"Now I think is the time for New Japan to completely put the foot to the pedal on the women's division after seeing this, and what Mercedes and KAIRI both delivered in the ring, but also what the star power of Mercedes brings to the company," Harwood said on the "FTR with Dax" podcast. "Gas on the pedal, let's go full board with this women's division and see what else Mercedes can do because I know for a fact she will load it up on her back and carry it."

It's currently unclear when Mone will return to NJPW. However, the 31-year-old has disclosed that she will return to Japan in April, perhaps to make her in-ring debut for STARDOM – NJPW's sister promotion – at the All-Star Grand Slam Queendom event in Yokohama. Days before capturing the IWGP Women's Championship, Mone listed a handful of STARDOM performers she would like to face, including the current World of STARDOM Champion Giulia, reigning High-Speed Champion AZM, Starlight Kid, and Tam Nakano. The new IWGP Women's Champion teased that she was "going to be doing all these matchups" in the future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "FTR with Dax" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.