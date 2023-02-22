Beth Phoenix Had More Fun Planning WWE Elimination Chamber Match Than Her Wedding

Real-life couple Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley – accompanied by Dominik Mysterio – during Saturday night's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Notably, it was Phoenix's first in-ring match since teaming with her husband at the 2022 Royal Rumble against The Miz and Maryse. The WWE Hall of Famer has now reflected on her return to action.

"I had so much fun," Phoenix said on "Busted Open Radio." "Even planning our outfits. I had more fun doing that than planning our wedding ... I had a ball, and I had the best opponents in the world, and Dominik is the biggest heat magnet in the world."

During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, Phoenix explained how difficult it was to make sporadic returns to the ring. The three-time WWE Women's Champion disclosed that preparing for the match against The Judgment Day was "challenging." Meanwhile, Edge praised his wife following the bout in an Instagram post.

Phoenix hasn't been a full-time performer in WWE since October 2012. Since then, "The Glamazon" has made occasional appearances. In 2017, the former Divas Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She would later participate in the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. Phoenix returned for a brief run challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Natalya the following year; the duo would be unsuccessful in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 35.

