Heath Reveals The True Story Being The Naming Of The Corre, Where The Extra R Came From

The legend of Atlantis, Jack the Ripper, who was behind the ninjas that once kidnapped Samoa Joe – these are just some of life's great mysteries that yet to have been solved. And for a long time another mystery stood right besides them: Just who on earth decided to name the stable of Wade Barrett, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, and Ezekiel Jackson, The Corre?

During a K&S Wrestle Fest virtual signing, Slater — now just going by his first name Heath in Impact Wrestling — revealed why The Corre was named with two Rs instead of just one.

"The true story behind it is that Vince McMahon grabbed a napkin, drew a t-shirt on it, and wrote C-O-R-E ," Heath said. "But it was copyrighted. So he just said 'just add another R.'"

The extra R didn't help The Corre fair that much better, as the stable of Heath, Barrett, Gabriel, and Jackson wound up lasting only six months, ultimately disbanding after six months. At least Heath and Gabriel did secure two WWE Tag Team Title reigns during that time.

Things are looking far more up for Heath these days in Impact, however, as the former Impact Tag Team Champion will be in action at No Surrender, battling Brian Myers, PCO, and Steve Maclin in four-way action. The winner of the match will subsequently receive a shot at the Impact World Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit K&S Wrestle Fest and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription