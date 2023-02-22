Dax Harwood Says Edge And Beth Phoenix Paid Homage To FTR At WWE Elimination Chamber

Dax Harwood and his FTR tag team partner Cash Wheeler have been close with Edge and Beth Phoenix throughout the years. In fact, their friendship is so good that Harwood revealed on his "FTR with Dax" podcast that the married couple reached out to him, and he helped them prepare for their in-ring returns at Elimination Chamber.

On the latest episode of the show, Harwood said he was humbled when he saw Edge and Phoenix use FTR's Shatter Machine finisher — known in AEW as the Big Rig — during their mixed tag bout with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. "Those two are Hall of Fame talent, and I'm just lucky that they respect me and Cash enough that they wanted to pay homage to us using that move," Harwood said.

Harwood insisted he had no idea Edge and Phoenix would actually use the maneuver. "I jokingly said, 'You guys should pull out the Shatter Machine,' and Adam said, 'You know, we kind of had an idea to maybe use it.'" Harwood explained that he didn't think the two would actually use the move since they didn't ask for help with its execution.

Harwood recalled repeatedly watching Edge and Phoenix hit the move, and his wife filmed him the entire time. He admitted to his wife that he was emotional that the Shatter Machine name was even uttered by Michael Cole on commentary. Harwood said he hopes fans don't start speculating that he and Wheeler are leaning towards a WWE return when their AEW contracts are up in April just because emotions ran wild when he saw Edge and Phoenix paying homage to FTR.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "FTR with Dax" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.