Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks Up Raquel Rodriguez And Liv Morgan At WWE Elimination Chamber

Former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan shone brightly at the recent Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Rodriguez and Morgan were featured in the women's Elimination Chamber match, which was won by Asuka, who will now face WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

After watching the Elimination Chamber show, Freddie Prinze Jr. said on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast that Rodriguez has serious star potential.

"Raquel Gonzalez, I don't wanna say this too early, but I think Raquel Gonzalez could be a major star in professional wrestling," Prinze said. "I think young women are gonna look up to her. She does not look like the Barbie doll girls out there."

He said the story WWE told to have Rodriguez eliminated from the Elimination Chamber match was well done and feels it kept her strong, which he thinks is important because she could be huge for WWE's Latin business.

He also praised Morgan for not overdoing her facial expressions and for making her new violent character more believable. Prinze Jr. said Morgan's wrestling and the story she told in the ring was "money."

"We've been tough on Liv Morgan sometimes," Prinze said. "We did say that after she lost the belt, she started figuring some stuff out a little bit with the crazy person stuff. This was the best performance that Liv Morgan has ever had in the WWE." As far as the match as a whole is concerned, he believes it topped the men's Elimination Chamber match.

