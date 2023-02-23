WWE NXT Ratings Drop Back Down After Last Week's Rise

"WWE NXT" continues to slip in the ratings as the brand inches toward NXT Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. Wrestlenomics reports that the February 21 episode of "NXT" drew an average 589,000 viewers on the USA Network. In the key P18-49 rating, the episode drew 183,000 viewers for a 0.14 rating. According to Showbuzz Daily, "NXT" ranked #16 in P18-49 among cable originals that day and was #34 in broadcast primetime.

The overall viewership was down 8% from 640,000 on Valentine's Day the week prior, while the key demo was down 9%. "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal was the main selling point for the February 21 episode as it was Breakker's first defense since NXT Vengeance Day earlier this month. The episode also featured Ilja Dragunov beating Trick Williams, Jacy Jayne starting her singles run against Indi Hartwell, Gallus competing in a non-title match against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, and Alba Fyre scoring a singles win over Ivy Nile.

2023 viewership numbers for "NXT" started off on a positive note with their "New Year's Evil" episode on January 10 drawing 700,000 — a threshold they hadn't crossed since around the time of NXT Halloween Havoc in October. Throughout January into February, there was a four-week downward trend despite the build to NXT Vengeance Day taking place. Then viewership rose on February 14 when top names like Bron Breakker, Meiko Satomura, and Tyler Bate were advertised in addition to a North American Championship open challenge defense by Wes Lee.