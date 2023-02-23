Becky Lynch Becomes Highest-Rated Female Wrestler In WWE Video Game History

Becky Lynch is making history again, this time as an avatar.

WWE 2K23 announced during its ratings reveal show Wednesday afternoon that "The Man" will become the highest-rated woman of all time in its annual pro wrestling video game series, notching an overall rating of 96. WWE stars and personalities appeared on Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube show to reveal each wrestler's rating in the upcoming game, which is set to be released next month.

Last year, Lynch was rated 92, but the six-time WWE world champion said her performance throughout 2022 was "awesome" and ultimately led to the four-point rise in her rating.

"You know what? I've been freakin' awesome," Lynch told WWE interviewer Greg Miller. "What happened since the last 2K game? I had the match of the weekend at WrestleMania — not even a question, not even a question. And what else did I do? I just kept everything afloat. I jumped off cages, through tables, amongst other things, amongst many other things."

Miller also noted that Lynch's rating is not only the best ever for a woman on the WWE roster, but it's also higher than "pretty much everyone on the roster" in this year's game as a whole. Lynch's rating is the third-highest on this year's active roster, behind only Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Lynch entered 2022 as the "Raw" Women's Champion but lost the title at WrestleMania 38 to Bianca Belair. Since then, the two women have made amends. A returning Bayley then began targeting Lynch, reigniting a long-standing rivalry that culminated in a historic steel cage match on "WWE Raw" earlier this month.