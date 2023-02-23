Action Andretti Rolls Out A List Of His Dream Opponents In AEW

Since making his "AEW Dynamite" debut in December – defeating Chris Jericho in a monumental upset — it's been a bit of a mixed bag for Action Andretti. Despite being kept mostly to "AEW Dark" since then, he did pick up a win over Daniel Garcia last month on "AEW Rampage" and also fought Sammy Guevara — albeit in a losing effort — as well this past Friday. But Andretti still has dreams and goals he'd like to achieve as his star continues to rise. And during an interview on "AEW Unrestricted," he began laying out a list of dream opponents and matches he'd like to have during his time in AEW.

"Bryan Danielson's definitely a big one of mine that I would love to wrestle," Andretti said – just after jokingly shouting "Brock Lesnar!" He also added that he thought it'd be cool to step into the ring with the reigning AEW World Champion MJF at some point.

Yet while he was asked to name his top five dream opponents, Andretti couldn't keep his list that succinct. "There's so many good guys in AEW that I want to work with. The Elite and Death Triangle — all six of those guys are dream matches for me," he stated.

But he wasn't quite finished yet, adding one more name that he's quite familiar with from his time on the indies and one relatively new face. "Brian Cage is another one. I've worked with him at MCW, so if we got to wrestle in AEW that'd be pretty cool," he added. "Takeshita — I'd love to tie it in there with him."

