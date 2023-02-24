Beth Phoenix On Post-WrestleMania Plans: 'We Don't Look At It As A Retirement Date'

Beth Phoenix and her real-life husband Edge are both winding down their careers almost simultaneously. Edge previously stated that 2023 would be the year he will retire from pro wrestling altogether, with him wanting his last match to come in his home country of Canada. While Edge has set somewhat of a date, Phoenix hasn't announced her plans to retire and recently competed at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, teaming with Edge to defeat The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

While on "Busted Open Radio," she gave her thoughts on potentially retiring from wrestling and revealed if she will be at WrestleMania 39 in April. "I'll be at WrestleMania, and I'm sure, you know, [Edge] will be a factor and featured in," Phoenix said. "I can say with all my heart that he and I don't look too far ahead, especially at this stage. We don't have any plans, we don't have any, like, 'This is going to be the retirement' ... We're just taking it one day at a time and when these little opportunities pop up, we're like, 'Hell yeah.'"

With wrestling being a major part of the couple's lives, some may wonder what they would work on after their eventual retirement. Phoenix revealed what projects they have in mind for the future. "[Edge] and I talked about doing a kid's book," Phoenix said. "That's just a personal bucket list thing ... I know [Edge's] plan includes adding a second autobiography and he's got such stories to tell."

Edge released his first autobiography early in his career, with there being nearly 20 years of content since the original release.

