Backstage News On The Hex's Contract Status With Impact Wrestling

The Hex's Allysin Kay and Marti Belle made their returns to Impact Wrestling on the February 9 episode of "IMPACT! on AXS TV." They ambushed the current Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka). It didn't take too long for Impact to give them a shot at the titles. The Hex vs. The Death Dollz is set for No Surrender on Saturday, February 24, at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, it has been confirmed that both Belle and Kay are "technically still free agents" and have not been signed to exclusive deals. Fightful did note that Impact has never been shy about booking non-contracted talent to win the titles, so it could be possible that The Hex does end up winning the titles on Saturday. Both Valkyrie and Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James are also free agents, and as Fightful pointed out several times, Impact has been very open to "utilizing talent who aren't under full-time contracts."

Kay and Belle have both wrestled in Impact Wrestling previously, with the former wrestling under the ring name Sienna in her first run with the promotion when she held the Impact Knockouts Championship twice. Belle, on the other hand, is in her second run and was previously in a tag team with current WWE Superstar Mia Yim, known as The Dollhouse.

The Hex are former NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions, holding the titles from August 2021 to June 2022, while the duo also won the Shine Tag Team Champions.