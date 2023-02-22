The Hex Say They're 'Better Together' After Returning To Impact Wrestling As A Team

Despite their individual successes in each of their first Impact Wrestling runs, Allysin Kay and Marti Belle believe they're even better together this time. Kay and Belle made their returns to the company on the February 9 edition of "Impact," stunning the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The Death Dollz, with an ambush from behind.

Upon their resurgence, Kay and Belle, collectively known as The Hex, quickly set their sights on championship gold and were granted a title match against The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka) at No Surrender.

In a recent interview with "Instinct Culture," The Hex explained their decision to come back to Impact as a team, rather than singles competitors. Kay pointed out that their Impact return mirrored the comeback the two shared in the NWA, where they went on to become NWA Women's Tag Team Champions.

"We had our separate runs in each company. We left for a while and then come back together and we found success doing that elsewhere, so we figured, why not?" Kay said. "You want to keep the same formula if it's working, right? Why change it if it's not broken?"

Belle expressed similar sentiments, admitting it'd be fun to blaze separate trails, but working together interests them more. "We always say The Hex is better together. We're great separately, but The Hex is just better together, and we are very excited." Belle said. "We have found a lot of success holding championship gold [in] almost every single place that we've been to, so why not do the same at Impact?"

During their first tenure in the company, Kay captured the Knockouts Championship on two occasions, while Belle served as a member of The Dollhouse faction, alongside Taryn Terrell and Jade (now known as Mia Yim).