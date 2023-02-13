Impact Wrestling Announces Death Dollz' Opponents For Knockouts Tag Title Match At No Surrender

After making their return on the February 9 episode of "Impact on AXS TV," The Hex (Marti Belle and Allysin Kay) will challenge The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka, and Rosemary) for the Knockouts World Team Tag Championship at No Surrender on February 24. Introduced by Father James Mitchell as punishment for Rosemary not paying proper respect to Mitchell's boss (Rosemary's father), The Hex ambushed Valkyrie and Jessicka following their victory over the team of Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde and then hit their Hex Marks The Spot finisher on Rosemary.

Last seen in Impact Wrestling in 2016 and 2018, respectively, Belle and Kay have been mainstays in the NWA since the fall of 2019, and won a four-team tournament to capture the revived NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship at EmPowerrr on August 28, 2021. The duo held the championship for 287 days before being defeated by Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) at Alwayz Ready on June 11, 2022. Additionally, both ladies were participants in the two WWE Mae Young Classics, with Belle competing in the inaugural 2017 tournament and Kay in the 2018 tournament.

Mitchell, an Impact original who appeared at the inaugural NWA-TNA pay-per-view event in June 2002, has a history with all three members of the Death Dollz. As "Keeper of the Souls," Mitchell was an integral figure in the storyline involving Rosemary, Su Yung, and Allie that culminated in Allie's "death" in The Undead Realm in March 2019. Several months later, Mitchell put Rosemary, Su Yung, Jessicka (then known as Havok), and Valkyrie in a Monster's Ball match for the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary XVII. In March 2020, Su Yung followed Mitchell and Havok into the Realm of "Undead Warfare."