Ric Flair Says John Cena Is 'All In' On Coming Back To Help WWE Talent

John Cena's WWE appearances have become a rarity in the past few years as he has mainly focused on his projects in Hollywood, featuring in major films and shows such as "Fast & The Furious" and "Peacemaker." Despite his busy Hollywood schedule, he has made time to keep his streak of wrestling every year on WWE's main roster since 2002 alive.

With Cena's WWE career seemingly winding down and him not being on top, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed the 16-time world champion's decision to help some of the current stars in the company.

"If there is a position that will help the company and help an individual that he likes, he's in," Flair said while on "To Be The Man" podcast. "Theory wrestling John Cena automatically makes Theory a big player. Whether you think he is or not, he's getting to wrestle John Cena. It's not about John Cena anymore. It's about 'What can I do to make the company better and be a company guy?'"

It has been reported that Cena may be competing at WrestleMania 39 against United States Champion Austin Theory. Throughout his tenure on WWE's main roster, Theory has been compared to Cena by some, while he has stated that Cena was his favorite wrestler while growing up. The match between the two has yet to be confirmed, but Cena has been announced for the March 6, 2023, edition of "WWE Raw," with some believing Cena and Theory may have a face-to-face in the ring and build to a match at WrestleMania.

