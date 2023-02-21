Austin Theory Is Very Welcoming Of John Cena And His Upcoming Raw Return

John Cena is gearing up for another visit to WWE, announced for an appearance on "WWE Raw" on March 6. And nobody is more excited about his arrival than Austin Theory. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, following last night's "Raw," Theory explained to Cathy Kelley why he is so eagerly anticipating this moment.

"I can't wait to bring him home and give him a warm, warm welcome to 'Monday Night Raw,'" he said. "You want to know why? Because things are a little different around here now. Now, 'The Now,' remember that."

For months, all signs have been pointing to a clash between the current and former United States Champions happening this year at WrestleMania 39, and it appears as if Cena's "Raw" date in March will be the catalyst to really kickstart any type of build to their pending bout.

The last time Cena popped in — the December 30 edition of "WWE SmackDown" — he partnered with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, even with his sporadic appearances in recent years, it's been since 2020 that John Cena wrestled at a WrestleMania; that year, he took on Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Funhouse Match.

Meanwhile, Theory has been feeling rather confident lately, especially after consecutive title defenses this past week — retaining against five challengers inside the Elimination Chamber, and then defeating Edge in his home country on "Raw." It's no wonder then that the current champ believes that the headlines currently read "Austin Theory is the now and the forever of the WWE."

