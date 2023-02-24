WWE SmackDown Preview (2/24): Firefly Fun House Returns, Charlotte Flair To Come Face-To-Face With Rhea Ripley, More

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House will return on tonight's edition of "WWE SmackDown" in Evansville, Indiana. Last week, the former WWE Universal Champion and Uncle Howdy took out Hit Row's Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla before Wyatt indicated that he would go after the winner of the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley bout at Elimination Chamber. "The All Mighty" emerged victorious from that collision after Lesnar got disqualified, so we'll now see if the third-generation talent will stay true to his word.

Meanwhile, 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley, who unsuccessfully teamed up with fellow Judgment Day member Finn Bálor against Edge and Beth Phoenix at Elimination Chamber, will be in town this evening to come face-to-face with "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The pair will meet in person to build towards their championship encounter at WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio will look to score another victory over Karrion Kross when the two stars collide in a rematch from their January 27 matchup. The former "NXT" Champion and Scarlett interrupted Mysterio's backstage interview seven nights ago and called him a pathetic excuse for a father. To conclude the confrontation, Kross got in "The Master of the 619's" face and told him to do something about it.

Elsewhere, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss will team up to battle Imperium's GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The six-man tag team bout will occur after Moss failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship from GUNTHER last week. Strowman and Ricochet will also be looking to get back on track after falling short in their "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship clash with Jimmy and Jey Uso two weeks ago.