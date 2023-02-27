Action Andretti Reveals Where His Name Came From, Other Previous Bad Monikers

It's been two months now, but Action Andretti is still riding high from his upset victory over Chris Jericho at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming." And with all the excitement about his rising star, it's given him more opportunities to be more public-facing. So it's no surprise that he turned up on "AEW Unrestricted" recently and got to talking about the origins of his name, which surprisingly has no link whatsoever to the famous Andretti racing family.

"With my style of wrestling, I bring a lot of action," Andretti explained. "I like the double A sequence that the name has. Andretti is just a name I kind of came up with. And with the help of my coaches at wrestling school, we kind of just ... I had a bunch of names I was going to go by before."

Andretti had no plans on sharing those names on account of how horrible they were, but after some encouragement, he decided to open up — and they were just as bad as he had warned.

"We used to have birthday party matches at my wrestling school ... that's what you do before you get on actual wrestling shows," Andretti said. "I worked one of those birthday party matches one day, and my coach was like 'You're going to be called The Singlet.'" But that wasn't the only one. "And I ran with The Singlet for like, two months probably," he continued. "And then another one that I had was Tyler Takeoff. I went as Tyler Takeoff for a little bit. I thought I'd take off, put a little T thing here or whatever. It was bad. It was bad." Now imagine if Chris Jericho had been upset by The Singlet.

