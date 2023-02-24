AEW Filed To Trademark 'All Access' Name Two Days Before Announcing New Show

This week's "AEW Dynamite" saw Tony Khan and Adam Cole announce a new reality show called "AEW All Access," which will debut on TBS next month. The company let viewers know that Khan would have big news to share during last week's episode of "AEW Rampage," but the promotion's head honcho may not have finalized his plans when the "Dynamite" segment was initially promoted.

According to PWInsider, AEW filed for the "All Access" trademark on February 20 — two days before this week's "Dynamite" aired on TBS. However, despite the seemingly rushed nature to file for the trademark ahead of the show, it's been reported that "All Access" has been planned for a while, albeit in different iterations. Filming for the series had reportedly began when Cody Rhodes exited the company to rejoin WWE, which was almost one year ago.

On "Dynamite," Cole revealed that "All Access" will provide an unfiltered look at AEW's competitors in and out of the ring. He promised fans that the show will see him tell his story, presumably in relation to his injury recovery process in recent months. That said, details about the show are unknown at the moment, besides the fact it's a reality series that will give viewers more insight into the lives of the promotion's stars.

Furthermore, the fact Warner Bros. Discovery is interested in new AEW content can only bode well for the company. Khan is getting ready to enter into fresh contract talks with the entertainment conglomerate regarding AEW's next TV deal, and this suggests that WBD is still high on the promotion.