Dominik Mysterio Says Rhea Ripley Should Be 'The Best To Ever Do It'

Not many wrestling fans can say they had a Dominik Mysterio-Rhea Ripley pairing on their 2022 bingo cards, yet the duo have since become one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE's weekly programming. And while Mysterio continues to be at the center of all jail-related jokes, Ripley remains steadfast in her pursuit of another championship after winning this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble match. During a recent appearance on "Cheap Heat," Mysterio discussed Ripley's potential of becoming "the best to ever do it" in WWE.

"Man, there is no ceiling for [Rhea Ripley]," Mysterio said. "She's only 26. She has no ceiling. She's the best. What you see on TV is a mean Mami Rhea Ripley, right? But to us, the Judgment Day fam, she's the nicest person ever. I don't see why she shouldn't be the best ever to do it in this company. She has everything as far as physique, character, the look. She's got literally everything. So I don't see why she shouldn't be able to become a 15 or 16-time [champion]."

Six years into her time under WWE contract, Ripley has already curated an impressive resume. She became the inaugural "NXT UK" Women's Champion in 2018 before capturing the "NXT" Women's Championship a year later. Ripley became the first WWE star ever to defend a "NXT" title at WrestleMania in 2020, although she ultimately lost it to Charlotte Flair. Since then, Ripley has also won the "Raw" title and Women's Tag Team Championship. If she beats Flair at WrestleMania 39, it will mark her first reign with the "SmackDown" title.